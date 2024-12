DEKALB COUNTY — Police are investigating what they are calling an apparent murder-suicide at a Dekalb County apartment complex according to a report from WSBTV.

The incident reportedly occurred ust before 7:30 p.m. along the 2100 block of Vineyard Walk.

Police say they found a 43-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, a 5-year-old female, and a 1-year-old male dead from gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.