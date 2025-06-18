Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta Tuesday evening shortly after 8pm. Police are now working to identify who is responsible.

Atlanta Police responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police have not released a description of any suspect or suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story