ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide near the Atlanta University Center (AUC).

Investigators were called out to the 300 block of Lawton Street around 10 a.m. after people started calling 911, saying there was a body found near Dean Rusk Park.

Officers on the scene confirmed the person was shot to death.

The incident happened just blocks away from the AUC.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group