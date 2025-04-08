Police investigating after woman struck and killed by train in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was struck by a train Monday, April 7, around 1:18 p.m.

Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to the scene after reports of a pedestrian struck by a train. Officers located a 87-year-old female on the train tracks who appeared to have been struck by a train near 800 Murphy Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t determined the exact cause of death.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.