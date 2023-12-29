Local

Police investigating after woman killed at Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives are investigating after a woman was killed at a home in Gwinnett County early Friday morning.

Police said the woman was killed at a home on Chane Lane in Grayson just after 1 a.m.

Police did not reveal the woman’s identity or cause of death. The also did not say if they have identified a suspect or if anyone has been taken into custody.

A photo from the scene showed crime scene tape strung up outside a large, two-story home.

