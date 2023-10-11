Police investigating after reports of gunman at South Fulton Christian school

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police and other agencies are at a Christian school after reports of a shooter in the parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirm they were called to Arlington Christian School on Ridge Road to reports of a person with a gun on campus.

Details on what happened at the school are unclear.

School employees say there were threats of a shooter outside of the school.

Investigators say no one was injured and all staff and students of the school are accounted for.

There is no word on possible suspects.

Parents are allowed to pick up their children from school.