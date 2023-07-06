Police investigating after at least 2 shot near DeKalb County shopping center

(DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.) — Police are investigating after at least two people were shot at a shopping center on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed to WSB-TV that officers are responding to a shooting at 2167 Flat Shoals Road, which is the address of a barbershop.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed that two people have been shot. Police said they have “life-threatening” injuries.

It’s unclear if the shooter or shooters have been taken into custody.

A WSB-TV photographer at the scene saw multiple police vehicles in the parking lot of the shopping center. There were evidence markers on the ground.

Crime scene tape was strung up in front of a barber shop.

GDOT cameras just a few blocks from the shooting scene show a crash and multiple emergency vehicles. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

WSB Radio’s sister station WSB-TV is headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story.

