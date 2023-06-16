Local

Police investigating after dozens of shots fired outside busy metro Atlanta KFC

Shooting outside metro Atlanta KFC

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police are investigating after someone opened fire outside of a busy strip of restaurants during the lunch hour Friday afternoon in South Fulton County.

Dozens of shell casings were scattered outside a KFC store on Virginia Ave. in South Fulton County.

A witness said he saw two people come inside the KFC with guns with extended clips.

The two people left, but then one opened fire on a car in the parking lot.

Crime scene tape was strung up outside of the KFC and a Mexican restaurant next door.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone has been taken into custody.

