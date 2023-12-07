Police investigate possible link to vandalism at Clayton County construction site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Could vandalism at an under-construction Clayton County development be connected to opposition to Atlanta’s Public Safety Center? Police say they are investigating if there is a link.

Just off Tara Boulevard and Poston Road is a construction site full of dirt the Clayton County Board of Commissioners hopes will bring millions to the city.

“It’s a major development that’s happening,” said Board Chairman Jeffery E Turner. “This is a first-of-its-kind development here in Clayton County.”

Members of the board say when the development is complete it will be a place where the community can live, work, and play.

“A big boost to our local economy,” said Turner. “We want people to live work, and play here in Clayton County. And if we don’t have those things or those places for people to benefit from developments like this, then they will go somewhere else.”

However, the project temporarily hit a speed bump shortly before Thanksgiving after more than 20 pieces of construction equipment were vandalized.

“What went through my mind was why? Why would someone destroy construction equipment where there is a major development?” asked Turner.

Police are trying to find that answer and looking at a potential link outside the county.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said they are working to determine if the vandalism is related to opposition to the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

According to the police chief, a detective on the case reports a contractor who works on both projects found their equipment was also damaged,

During an August news conference, Atlanta Police showed pictures of vandalized equipment from the same contractor that saw their equipment vandalized at the Clayton County site.

There are also websites by those opposing the training center listing the contractors working on the training center and providing additional details about the business.

“When this incident occurs it not only impacts the contractor but the people working for him,” Turner said.

For leaders like Turner and other commissioners, whether or not the vandalism is connected to the training center does not matter. They say the vandalism hurts a project meant to help the livability and economic prospects of the county.

“You are messing with people’s lives,” Turner said.

Work on the site has resumed. The board hopes the development will be completed in 2025.

