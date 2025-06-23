Police investigate overnight shooting near Kennesaw State University

KENNESAW, GA — Cobb County police are investigating after gunfire erupted overnight at an apartment complex near Kennesaw State University.

The incident occurred at the Bixby Apartments on Busbee Parkway, directly across from Fifth Third Stadium. The complex is marketed as off-campus housing for KSU students.

One person was injured during the incident, though authorities have not confirmed whether the individual was shot. Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the injury and identify those involved.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.