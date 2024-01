COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

Officers were called out to the area of Columns Drive at 10:15 p.m. about shots being fired.

According to police, the man and officers fired shots.

There is no information on what led up to the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

