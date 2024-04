ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Atlanta.

Police confirmed a person was shot and killed near the intersection of Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. NW & Vine St. NW.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call about a person shot near the location.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot and was in critical condition.

Responding medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.