Police investigate break-in, attempted burglary at major postal facility

Woodstock post office Woodstock police and US postal inspectors are investigating an overnight break-in at a post office on Parkway 575 in Woodstock. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock police and US postal inspectors are investigating an overnight break-in at a post office on Parkway 575 in Woodstock.

Postal officials described the break-in as an attempted burglary and said no items were taken, but the incident was alarming to some customers on the busy tax filing deadline day.

“I’m just hearing about this for the first time. That’s absurd. I don’t know how that could happen in a federal institution,” customer Sam Ojou said.

Postal officials would not discuss how and where the break-in occurred.

There have been a number of incidents of postal theft from mailboxes outside post offices. But a break-in at a facility is unusual.

“That’s alarming, to be honest with you. Especially the way things are going now with the mail. You know it takes forever to get your mail,” customer J.J. Faczol said.

Postal officials also said no employees were hurt in the incident.

Officials and police did not say if they have identified suspects in the burglary attempt.

