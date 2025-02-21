Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place late Tuesday night on Centerview Drive.

According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned family member. Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the residence and discovered a man and a woman dead inside.

Investigators have not yet released the identities of the deceased. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released.