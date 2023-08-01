Police increase reward to $60K for public safety training center arson suspects

Authorities in Atlanta have increased the reward in their search for a group of arson suspects behind a series of attacks that police say are part of an alleged protest against the city’s planned Public Safety Training Center.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said investigators believe a “very small group” of people were behind the arson attacks. Schierbaum underscored that the attacks were designed to cause “fear and intimidation.”

Officials increased the reward to $60,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved.

On the morning of July 1, authorities say homemade “incendiary devices” caused a fire at Atlanta police’s current training center on the city’s south side that destroyed eight motorcycles.

Earlier that morning, police said they believe vandals targeted another police precinct near the BeltLine, but the explosive devices did not go off. “The intent was destruction was beyond what occurred,” Schierbaum said, adding that he believes those involved would have set those vehicles on fire but were spotted by witnesses in the area.

Investigators are also attributing other incidents of vandalism at the training center in DeKalb County – and at a nearby center for at-risk youth – to the same group of suspects.

On Tuesday, Schierbaum shared photos of the suspects taken from nearby security cameras and asked the public to share any tips to help identify anyone involved.

Last month, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens condemned those responsible for the July 1 attacks, calling them “outrageous, dangerous and violent criminals.”

The attacks come after more than a year of protests against the construction of a planned public safety training facility in DeKalb County.

Activists camped in the woods to try to keep the facility from being built for months, getting into several violent confrontations with police. On several occasions, protestors hurled Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers, set construction equipment on fire and vandalized buildings, police said.

Last week, activists hosted a “week of action” in which they protested at several businesses connected to the training facility, throwing rotten meat at officers at one during one confrontation.

During a news conference last month, Dickens said he fully supports the right to protest the facility peacefully, but that he won’t tolerate criminal behavior. He also blamed the attacks on outside agitators.

“Criminals are hiding in the midst of peaceful protesters,” Dickens said. “Some are career arsonists and vandals from across the nation.”

