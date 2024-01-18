Police identify suspect they say posed as nurse to get into Cobb retirement home, steal credit cards

ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth police have identified the person they say is responsible for stealing credit cards from people living in a retirement home.

Police say last month, one of the residents at Celebration Village Acworth noticed some suspicious activity on a bank statement.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that a woman dressed up in scrubs and a mask and stole credit and debit cards from seniors in the home. Surveillance photos from a nearby Walmart showed the suspect using the cards.

Police said that residents let Hartfield into the building because they assumed they were letting an employee inside.

Investigators have now identified that person as Markinious Katrell Hartfield, 42 of New Orleans, Louisiana. They say Hartfield is male, but presents as a woman.

They say they believe that Hartfield is responsible for similar thefts in other states.

Acworth police have obtained arrest warrants to charge Hartfield with burglary, financial transaction card forgery, identity theft fraud, and exploit of a disabled or elderly person.

Hartfield is not in custody. Anyone who sees Hartfield should call 911.

Acworth police say this is the second theft investigation at Celebration Village in the last six months. In the first case, police say a clinical manager was fired and arrested after being accused of stealing morphine from hospice patients at the facility.

