Police identify 3 men accused of shoplifting more than $4K in merchandise from Gwinnett Lowe’s

LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett Police have identified three men wanted for shoplifting at a Lowe’s.

According to the police department, the incident happened on Sept. 26, just before 7 p.m. in incorporated Lilburn.

Officers said two men went inside the Lowe’s on Stone Mountain Highway and stole over $4,000 in merchandise.

Police said the pair made no effort to hide the brazen crime.

“The surveillance video shows them placing them in plastic garbage bins and then hauling them out of the store,” Cpl. J.C. Madiedo with Gwinnett County police said.

Police said the switches to prevent an electrical circuit from overloading can be quickly sold at high profit, and there’s plenty of demand.

“There’s some black market for them,” Madiedo said. “They’re getting them unloaded.”

On Wednesday, Gwinnett Police along with the help of Acworth Police and Newnan Police identified all three suspects involved in the incident.

Investigators said Kenneth Williams, Jr, 24, of Stone Mountain, Rogelio Anastasio Thompson, 25, of New York, and Tyquan R. Harden, 22, of New York are wanted for theft by shoplifting.

Detectives believe Williams was the getaway driver.

The trio’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or via email.