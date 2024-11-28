Police identify 20-year-old man who shot officers during incident in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police have identified a 20-year-old man they say shot at two police officers who were responding to an incident in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning.

According to police, 20-year-old Demetrius Sutherland was arrested and faces two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of family violence and battery, according to WSBTV.

At a press conference, DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said 911 received an open call, which means the caller is not speaking, but dispatch can hear what’s occurring on the other end of the call. Dispatchers could hear what sounded like arguing through the phone and sent out two officers out to a unit at the Waldrop Cove apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the home, the suspect’s mother told police that her 20-year-old son was behaving aggressively and was causing a dispute with her and another individual in the apartment.

The 20-year-old then fired several shots through the door hitting the officers. Supervisor Sgt. Matthews was struck in the leg and Officer Howell was struck in the foot. One of the officers rushed to the hospital by an ambulance and the other officer was taken by a colleague in a patrol car.

Ramos remarked that after Sgt. Matthews was shot, he continued to pursue Sutherland and took him into custody with the help of other officers.

“That just demonstrates the bravery that our officers need to display every day. It’s Thanksgiving, it’s a time to be grateful and blessed, and we are grateful and blessed today that our officers will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families.” Ramos said.

Both officers will remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

While the 20-year-old man remains in custody, police are waiting on a search warrant, so they can enter the home and search for the gun.