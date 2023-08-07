Police give warning after bear spotted roaming metro parking lot

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Holly Springs are warning people who live there to be on the lookout for a black bear.

It was recently spotted near a dumpster in a parking lot, authorities confirmed.

The police department offered these ways to stay safe if you spot a bear:

Stay indoors: It’s best to avoid contact with the bear if possible. If spotted, residents should stay inside and make sure their pets are inside as well.

Secure all trash and food: Bears are attracted to food, so residents should make sure all trash cans and compost bins are securely closed. They should also remove any bird feeders and pet food from outside.

Keep a safe distance: If residents encounter a bear while outside, they should stay a safe distance away and avoid getting between a mother bear and her cubs.

