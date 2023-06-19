Police continue investigation into DeKalb nightclub shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Investigators have released information about what they think led up to a mass shooting outside a club in Decatur early Sunday morning.

Officers said people leaving a nightclub on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County started fighting and it escalated to gunfire.

By 10:00 pm Sunday, police had not made any arrests.

No one died, but police say five people were hurt. Sunday night, officers said the victims were still in the hospital in stable condition.

Some people recorded videos of the chaos as they ran for cover.

In the video, you can hear rapid gunfire.

Women were seen running for cover, asking how they get outside.

Tequilla Josephine was in the crowd.

She was there working as a podcaster speaking to artists scheduled to perform.

“Nobody knew what to do, where to go, or where the shooter was,” Josephine said. “Are they going to come in through the back, around the side?”

It happened around 3:00 am Sunday at an event lounge on Glenwood Rd. in Decatur.

“I thought about my children. I thought about my family,” Josephine said. “You think about your life. I was in a moment of shock. So, I really didn’t know what to do. I literally just backed up against the wall.”

Officers arrived at the club at 3:10 am. They found five people shot.

Two security guards were shot inside the lounge in October 2022.

One of them, Erick McKenzie, died.

Investigators say Dion Watkins, 23, and Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, were the two men who got into an argument inside the club and were being evicted by two guards in October 2022.

Both Watkins and Walker are being charged with murder and aggravated assault in that case.

Sunday’s mass shooting brings the total to seven people shot at the event space in eight months.

“You can never really get ready,” Josephine said. “I do encourage practice. I do encourage education on that.”

©2023 Cox Media Group