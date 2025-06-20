Police cite booting employee for working with expired permit in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA, GA — A man is cited by Atlanta police early Thursday morning for illegally putting parking boots on cars in the Summerhill neighborhood.

Officers responded to 770 Hank Aaron Drive SE where there was a dispute between a man and a booting employee identified as Evan Veasley.

The man said he walked outside to his vehicle and found Veasley putting a boot on his car despite having already paid for a boot to be removed earlier that day.

Veasley gave police his driver’s license, but became agitated after they asked for his booting permit.

The agency says Veasley does not have an active and updated permit with the city for booting vehicles.

He was briefly detained, but was not arrested.