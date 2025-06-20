Local

Police cite booting employee for working with expired permit in Atlanta neighborhood

By WSB Radio News Staff
Booter cited for operating illegally in Atlanta (WSB-TV Viewer)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A man is cited by Atlanta police early Thursday morning for illegally putting parking boots on cars in the Summerhill neighborhood.

Officers responded to 770 Hank Aaron Drive SE where there was a dispute between a man and a booting employee identified as Evan Veasley.

The man said he walked outside to his vehicle and found Veasley putting a boot on his car despite having already paid for a boot to be removed earlier that day.

Veasley gave police his driver’s license, but became agitated after they asked for his booting permit.

The agency says Veasley does not have an active and updated permit with the city for booting vehicles.

He was briefly detained, but was not arrested.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!