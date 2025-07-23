Police chief in metro Atlanta placed on administrative leave

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City Of South Fulton is placing Police Chief Keith Meadows on administrative leave during an independent review of the police department.

City officials say it is a procedural step when any department is under a formal review to ensure the process remains unbiased and free from internal influence.

This comes days after the South Fulton City Council voted for an independent investigation following multiple lawsuits from former officers.

Officials say it is a temporary paid administrative leave and it takes effect on Aug. 5.