Police asking for public’s help after man found dead in abandoned Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to a man who was found dead inside an abandoned apartment last week.

Police said James Harris, 27, was found dead on Nov. 20 inside an apartment on Vine Street. Investigators determined that Harris had been dead inside the apartment for several days before he was found.

Police did not release Harris’ cause of death or say why he might have been in the abandoned apartment.

Anyone with information about Harris’ death can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Anyone that can provide information that leads to information on Harris’ death is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

