Police arrest suspect accused of beating, robbing Henry County teen

HAMPTON, Ga. — A man accused of beating and robbing a 16-year-old is now in custody, according to police.

The Hampton Police Department said on Oct.17, they received reports of a kidnapping in the Bedrock Community.

Officials said William Kyle Latham, also known as ‘Ky’, kidnapped a 16-year-old, took the teen to DeKalb County and beat and robbed the victim.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at Hampton High School on Monday, where he talked to parents who were upset about the violent and shocking video.

“It definitely made me a little more on edge,” parent Demetrious Barton said. “Being outside and stuff, you never know what is going on.”

On Wednesday, Hampton authorities announced that Lathan had been arrested.

The department thanked the U.S. Marshals, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for all of their help during the investigation.

