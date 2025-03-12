Local

Police arrest sexually dangerous predator lurking near a Cobb County playground

Sex offender Smyrna Skylar Johnson is charged with child molestation and accused of giving a false name and birthdate to Smyrna police. (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thanks to quick thinking by parents and a quick response by police in Cobb County, a sexual predator is behind bars.

On Feb. 27, police say a sexual predator was seen lurking near children at River Line Park in Smyrna.

Parents seen Johnson lurking near children at the park and approached him, according to police.

“There were multiple parents on scene and they had taken video footage,” said Holt.

Skylar Johnson was arrested and faces child molestation charges. He was also accused of giving false name and information to police.

Johnson was convicted of attempted statutory rape, attempted child molestation and other crimes in Fulton County, WSBTV says.

He was listed as a sexually dangerous predator on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sex offender registry.

