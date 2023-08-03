Police arrest 2 people accused of multiple armed robberies in stolen car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people accused of multiple armed robberies were arrested in DeKalb County this week.

On July 28, DeKalb County police were near the area of Interstate 285 and Flat Shoals Road searching for a white Dodge Challenger that was reported to have been used in multiple armed robberies around the county.

Officers located the car and identified the driver and passenger as suspects in multiple robberies.

Once the suspects spotted officers, they tried to drive away, but crashed the car and were taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered the Challenger, which they discovered was stolen, as well as two handguns and a rifle.

