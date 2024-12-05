Police are investigating hit and run death in Dekalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dekalb County roadway. in a hit-and-run incident that also involved a Dekalb school bus.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Columbia Drive and McAfee Road, they found a deceased 29-year-old female pedestrian who had been struck by what witnesses described as a white or gray pickup truck. That driver did not stop and police are looking for that individual .

Dekalb police say the driver of a Dekalb school bus also traveling on Columbia Drive was unable to stop in time and also struck the woman. They say that driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No students were on the bus at the time.