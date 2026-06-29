Officer involved shooting on I-85 in Coweta County under investigation

COWETA COUNTY, GA — An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Coweta County on Monday afternoon.

Coweta County officials say “GBI agents are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.”

Heavy police activity is impacting traffic and led to the shut down of I-85 south at Highway 29 in southern Coweta County.

“The GBI has been requested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation,” officials said.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid I-85 south between Grantville and Hogansville. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.