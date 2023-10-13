Police: 2 Georgia teens cause scare after pulling out BB guns that looked like rifles near school

LEESBURG, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after investigators said they walked by Lee County High School with BB guns that looked like rifles.

It happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., WALB-TV reported.

School officials said a teacher and about 30 students saw the teens walking near the school’s bus ramp entrance.

While walking, the students and teacher said they saw one of the teens pull out what they said looked like a short-barreled black rifle from under his shirt and stuff it down his pants, the TV station reported.

The incident then prompted a soft lockdown of the school.

School police searched the area for the teens and eventually found them at a nearby apartment complex inside black car. They were taken into custody.

“Officers determined that the weapon was a DPMS BB Gun that was based on the frame of a compact AR-15 platform with a 20-round magazine inserted,” WALB-TV reported. “The other weapon recovered was a tan Glock 19 BB Gun with the magazine of a real gun with four live 9MM rounds inserted into it.”

Both suspects, 15, have been charged with aggravated assault and disrupting public school. Their names have not been released.

