Pit bull owner charged after his dog was shot in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The owner of a pit bull that attacked another dog and was shot on Wednesday is now facing charges.

According to a police report, the pit bull and its owner ran past where the other dog, a Yorkie named Bejan, was sitting with his owner on W. Peachtree St. and then doubled back and the pit bull attacked the Yorkie.

The owners of the two dogs tried separating them from one another, but could not get the pit bull off of the smaller dog.

Bejan’s owner told police that when he couldn’t get the pit bull off of his dog, he told the pit bull’s owner that he was going to shoot the dog.

“Go ahead and shoot him,” the pit bull’s owner, identified as 40-year-old Jason Bowman, allegedly told Bejan’s owner, the police report reads.

The man told police he then shot the pit bull once and Bowman ran off. The pit bull died from its injuries.

Bejan was rushed to the animal hospital with severe injuries. There is no update on the Yorkie’s current condition.

Bowman has since been charged with violating county ordinances, including nuisance animals and running at large (dogs).

Police say he was issued a citation for those charges and was not arrested.