Piedmont Park celebrates 120th birthday, conservancy leaders discuss new projects, initiatives

ATLANTA — Piedmont Park is unquestionably one of Atlanta’s most treasured assets.

Now in its 120th year, Channel 2′s Justin Farmer took a look at Piedmont Park ahead of this year’s celebrations.

Even before it had the name Piedmont Park, the land in Midtown that would eventually grow into the beloved green space was special.

In the decades since, the park has evolved mightily. After some really tough days in the 1970s and 80s, the park has had a marvelous renaissance, under the guidance of its caretakers, the Piedmont Park Conservancy.

“It’s exciting. We’ve got our 35th anniversary campaign that’s going on at this time,” Marshal Eagle, COO of the Conservancy said.

Eagle shared a few of the projects underway with Channel 2 Action News as the organization guides Piedmont Park into the next part of its future.

“We have about $2.5 million in deferred maintenance and other infrastructure and facility projects that are going on,” Eagle said. “A couple of those being landscaping improvements to our entrances at the park.”

Farmer, who emceed the Conservancy’s Landmark Luncheon in April, also learned that the entire pool area at Piedmont Park will be improved with a new shade structure that will be built and a pool resurfacing project.

Among the monster oaks and beautiful lawns, one of the favorite spots at Piedmont Park is the Oval.

“I would say the active oval would be probably my favorite,” Joseph Fulton, a Park visitor said. “I used to get out there and work out quite a bit out there. It’s always good to see, like, camaraderie amongst other people out there as well.”

Atlantans and visitors from all walks of life, and their pets, can find something that’s just right for them among these 200 acres, it’s a reason the park is to be admired and respected.

“We’re trying to give the park a little bit of love, over the rest of this year. But then ongoing. The park is it’s a beautiful place for us to visit. Get a little time to yourself to decompress. And I would just recommend over the summer,” Eagle said.

Farmer said that as an Atlanta native, he knows Piedmont Park can be great in all four seasons. From beautiful fall foliage to brilliant spring blooms or sweating it out in the summer and experiencing magical winter holidays.