Pickup truck hits MARTA bus head-on in fatal accident

Three people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed head-on into a MARTA bus in Union City Tuesday night.

The Georgia State Patrol said the bus and a black sedan were traveling southbound on Stonewall Tell Road. As they approached the South Fulton Parkway intersection around 11:30 p.m., a blue Ford F-150 was traveling in the opposite direction.

The sedan was struck in the rear passenger side by the F-150 as it tried to turn left onto South Fulton Parkway. The truck then hit the bus head-on, killing three people inside the truck.

Three more of the truck’s passengers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

There were no passengers on the MARTA bus, but the driver was seriously injured.

The driver of the sedan left the scene before officials arrived.

Officials believe the driver of the truck “disregarded a traffic control device.”