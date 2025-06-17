Pickens County man accused of stealing mail on delivery routes

PICKENS COUNTY, GA — A Pickens County mail carrier is facing charges after investigators say he stole mail and failed to deliver packages along his route.

Michael Turner, 36, of Jasper, was charged after the U.S. Postal Service alerted local authorities about reports of missing mail from several residents in early May.

“They had been notified by several of the people who live in Pickens County that mail was missing,” said Captain Chris Leake with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Turner had been filling in on multiple delivery routes at the time. According to investigators, some mail was stolen, while other packages were simply never delivered. Leake says Turner’s work on different routes raises concerns that additional victims may be unaware their mail was mishandled.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been affected to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story