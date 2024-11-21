Photographer finds urns, jar with fetus inside in a burned down Cobb County funeral home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cobb County are investigating several disturbing discoveries made by a photographer at an abandoned funeral home.

Officials say Ben James, a photographer discovered human remains, ashes, bills and more inside the Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory.

James told WSBTV that he found 30 urns and multiple bags of human ashes inside the funeral home. He says he is a photographer and loves to take pictures of the most interesting and abandoned places in the world for his social media page.

“Bank statements of burials, bank statements of people who had paid for burials. I’ve found lots of ashes at funeral homes, maybe one or two, but to find this amount was crazy, I’ve never seen such a big amount,” James said. “It was very alarming.”

The funeral home caught on fire earlier this year. The cause is unknown. Officials say the building was set up for a foreclosure auction before it caught fire.

Marietta police are working with the funeral services board to investigate.