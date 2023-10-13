Philadelphia Phlop: Braves’ postseason ends in NLDS for second year in a row

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — It’s déjà vu for the Atlanta Braves. For the second year in a row, the team’s postseason came to an end against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies defeated the Braves, 3-1, in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

Philadelphia advances to the National League Championship Series to play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves meanwhile will get on a plane back to Atlanta to clean out the clubhouse.

While it’s not the ending the team or fans wanted, they witnessed plenty of history this year. Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player in Major League Baseball history to record at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a season.

Matt Olson broke Andruw Jones’ franchise record for most home runs in a single season and led the majors in the category. Spencer Strider set a single-season strikeout record with more than 277 strikeouts.

The team combined for 307 home runs in a season to match the MLB record set in 2019 by the Minnesota Twins.

Now, Atlanta turns to the offseason until spring training opens in February and the 2024 season begins on the road back in....Philadelphia.





