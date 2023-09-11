PETA rewards airport staff at Atlanta airport for helping find dog

Not only is the owner of a dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport thrilled to have found her dog; but three people who helped in the search are also being rewarded.

Maia is a tiny black Chihuahua mix who got separated from her owner and no one knew where she was for three weeks. PETA’s Regina Lazarus says they’re thrilled and want to thank those who helped find her.

“We are distributing the $5,000 reward to three members of the airport staff who assisted in her safe recovery,” said Lazarus.

They’re also handing out gift baskets to the many others who helped in the search.

Lazarus says while they’re thrilled with Maia’s recovery, they get dozens of complaints from people whose pets were lost, hurt, or killed while flying.

“PETA calls on all airlines to convert seating rows in every aircraft and cabin kennels for companion animals to provide them with safety and comfort of human passenger seats,” said Lazarus.

