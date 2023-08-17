Personal information of Fulton grand jurors appears to circulate on internet, research group says

Fulton County grand jury members who recently indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others are at risk of harassment.

95.5 WSB’s Cheryl Castro reports their identities and even their contact information may be circulating on social media.

The non-partisan research group Advance Democracy has reportedly spotted what appears the names, pictures, addresses, and social media profiles of the Fulton County grand jurors posted on a website that is associated with violent rhetoric.

The information is now making the rounds on social media sites.

While the information cannot be verified, Castro reports experts say even non-jurors who happen to have the same names are at risk of harassment.

Threats were previously made online against the jurors and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the lead up to the racketeering indictment.

In a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday, Willis said that she wants the trial for Trump and other defendants to start on March 4.

According to The Associated Press, that would have the trial starting a day before Super Tuesday, “when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee.”

The AP’s Kate Brumback adds, “Roughly 14 primaries are set to be held across the country, from California and Texas to Massachusetts and Maine. Trump is currently his party’s dominant frontrunner.”

On Monday, Trump and 18 others were indicted and accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

“Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5,” Brumback reports. “She had already set a deadline of noon Aug. 25 for all the defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

“That would seem to suggest that Trump and the others could be making two trips to Georgia in the coming weeks, first to surrender and then later for an arraignment.” Read more here.

