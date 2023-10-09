Person trapped after dump truck lands on car in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs firefighters and police are working to rescue a person trapped inside a car after a crash involving a dump truck.

The crash happened Monday off Spalding Drive, which remains shut down in both directions between Clay Drive and Ball Mill Road.

Spalding Drive (North/South) shut down between Clay Drive and Ball Mill Road due to a motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck. pic.twitter.com/8oZf79w9l9 — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) October 9, 2023

Officers on the scene told a Channel 2 Action News photographer that a dump truck crashed and landed on top of a car.

At least one person is trapped inside the car. Life Flight is on standby to transport the victim.

No other details have been released. Triple Team Traffic says drivers in the area should use Dunwoody Club Drive.

