Person shot and killed near Lindbergh MARTA station, Atlanta police say

Shooting scene near Lindbergh MARTA

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed near the Lindbergh MARTA station Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on Camellia Drive NE. Police initially said the victim was critical, before saying they died from their injuries.

Police have not said if they are searching for a shooter or identified the victim.

Homicide investigators are now on the scene investigating.

There were several police cars and crime scene tape strung up outside an apartment complex.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened.

