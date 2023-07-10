Person questioned by Hall County deputies after firing pellet gun at vehicles on I-985

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are questioning a person of interest after confirming nearly 10 vehicles were struck with pellet rounds on Interstate 985 northbound.

County officials say they were first notified around 5 p.m. Sunday that someone was firing a pellet rifle at the interstate in the area of Friendship Road/Exit 8.

When they arrived on scene, police located a person of interest where the gunfire was believed to have occurred. That person is currently being questioned by criminal investigators, officials said.

It is believed as many as 10 vehicles were struck by pellet gun fire. An occupant of one of the vehicles sustained a non-life threatening injury as a result, authorities said.

Investigators believe more vehicles could have been hit by the pellets.

Anyone who was traveling I-985 this evening between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived home to find vehicle damage consistent with pellet fire, is asked to contact Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 to file a report.

Charges have not been filed against the person of interest.

