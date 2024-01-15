Person of interest identified in connection to homicide along busy South Fulton highway

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The city of South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person they say is connected to a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened on March 28, 2023, around 9:15 a.m. at 5565 Old National Highway.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Detectives are now looking to locate the person of interest identified as Terrence Holmes.

Anyone with information on the case or Holmes’ whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

