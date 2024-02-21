Local

Person hit, killed by train near Cheshire Bridge in Atlanta, officials say

Officials investigate after person hit and killed by train

ATLANTA — A person was hit and killed by a train in Atlanta on Wednesday morning, CSX officials have confirmed.

Just after 6 a.m., a CSX freight train hit a person who was on the tracks west of Cheshire Bridge Road near Faulkner Road in Atlanta.

Atlanta police and fire officials were on the scene Wednesday morning.

CSX officials said the person who died was trespassing on railroad property when the train passed through the area.

The person who died has not been identified.

The death is still being investigated.


©2024 Cox Media Group

