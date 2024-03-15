Person hit by several cars that drove off after, shutting down I-285, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 southbound was shut down on Friday morning after police say someone was hit by several cars.

Officers say they responded to the interstate near Covington Hwy. around 7:45 a.m. in response to someone being hit by a car.

Investigators say the person was hit by several cars and none of them stayed on the scene.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Friday morning and saw major backups along the interstate. Several lanes were shut down while police investigated.

The victim has not been identified and police have not commented on the severity of his or her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.