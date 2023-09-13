2nd body found in Gwinnett Co. not far from where body was found inside car trunk earlier Wednesday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead a quarter of a mile from where a body was found in a trunk on Tuesday night.

Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to calls concerning a body found at a shopping plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are still determining if the person’s death is being considered a homicide.

The crime scene is across Pleasant Hill Road.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, police received a call about a decomposing body in the trunk of a Jaguar outside of the popular Jeju Sauna.

The person who called police after finding the body has not been identified. Detectives are still trying to figure out how the man knew the body was in the trunk.

Authorities have not identified either victim or commented on possible suspects.

Police have not connected the two incidents to one another.





