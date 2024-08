ATLANTA — A person was injured after a crash involving a fire truck.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said Engine and Truck 14 were responding to an accident at Arthur Langford Eastbound Expressway SW and Perkerson Road SW around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

AFRD said the collision left major damage to the back of the fire truck.

A person inside the car that hit the fire truck was critically injured.

No firefighters reported any injuries while on the scene.