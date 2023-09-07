Local

Person checking a Georgia wildlife camera finds dead body

David Ave. in Lavonia (Google Maps)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Lavonia are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found near the interstate.

Lavonia police officials said at 1 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a body being located in the area of David Avenue near I-85.

According to the investigation, a resident was checking wildlife cameras when they discovered the body. The resident immediately called 911 to report what they found.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

The manner of death has not been determined.

