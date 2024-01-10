Person barricaded inside Carroll County home after chase with stolen car, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect barricaded themselves in a home in Villa Rica Wednesday.

Deputies say the person is inside a home in the Villa Forest Manufactured Home Community off of Highway 61 and may have a woman in the home with him.

Deputies said they believe the suspect was involved in a car theft and chase overnight.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

The suspect has not been identified. Deputies have not said if they believe the woman is a hostage or provided details about her relationship to the suspect.

