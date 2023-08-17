People who live near Fulton County Jail bracing for Trump, others to surrender

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — There is now heightened security at the entrance to the Fulton County Jail, as former President Donald Trump and others prepare to surrender on election interference charges before Friday, August 25.

The historic surrender will happen near the quiet Howell Station neighborhood.

“This is small neighborhood. We can’t take too much craziness going on,” said resident Jordan Giberti.

Orland Kenny said he is concerned about the possible media circus and added security in the area.

“I wonder if people are going to show up by the masses,” Kenny added.

During the historic surrender at the Fulton County Jail, Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and others will be booked and possibly fingerprinted.

“We live in a country where it’s justice for all, and if it’s justice for all, everyone should be treated equal,” said Kenny.

Giberti said so far no one has told him or his neighbors how to get around the expected crowds.

In a statement, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat reminded people to be ready for a surrender at any moment.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning,” the statement read.

“Hopefully it’s not blocked off too much, I have places to be but other than that, I hope everybody gets around safely and it’s handled the proper way,” said Giberti.

District Attorney Fani Willis said Donald Trump and others will be treated like any other defendant during the surrender at the Fulton County Jail.

