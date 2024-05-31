BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Multiple water main breaks affecting city of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two large water main breaks have caused customers to be without water in a large area of northwest Atlanta, from downtown to westside to midtown to southwest Atlanta. A boil water advisory is in effect in parts of metro Atlanta.

The first main break was reported at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive around 8 a.m. A spokesperson from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said that the break was a 48-inch transmission line that directly connected to the city’s water treatment plant. A second, 32-inch main has also broken.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the impacts of the main break are widespread and affecting downtown Atlanta. Some customers are without water and others have low water pressure.

2:37 p.m.

A third main appears to have broken in the West Paces Ferry area. That break, on Beechwood Road, is affecting residents, businesses and hydrants in that area. It’s unclear if that main break is related to the other two.

The Department of Watershed Management crews’ team is making emergency repairs near 1236 E Beechwood Drive NW. Water service has been temporarily interrupted, affecting residents, businesses, and hydrants in the area. We will provide additional updates. #DWMatWork #ATLWatershed pic.twitter.com/rolDBGHnhs — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) May 31, 2024

2:23 p.m.

Parts of metro Atlanta in the shaded area will experience a water outage starting at 5 p.m. when crews start to make repairs. People in those areas are asked to prepare to not have water for an “unspecified” amount of time.

The DWM is asking for immediate water restrictions to allow system pressures to rebuild.

NEWS RELEASE: DWM ISSUES BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR METROPOLITAN ATLANTA



The Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public advisory.#ATLWatershed #ATLDWM pic.twitter.com/qoMKFKGfqK — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) May 31, 2024

2:12 p.m.

A boil water advisory has been issued for much of metro Atlanta. Anyone experiencing low pressure or outages are asked to boil water before drinking or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing teeth.

DWM is also reporting another main has broken in East Atlanta in the area of 2922 Glenwood Ave.

It’s unclear when water will be restored or how many customers have been affected.

2:10 p.m.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management now says a 36-inch main has also broken. Both pipes are transmission lines that carry large volumes of water to the metro Atlanta area.

