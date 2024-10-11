People in metro city will have to stand in 2 lines to vote on everything this November

HENRY COUNTY — Some voters in Henry County will have to wait in two separate lines this November if they want to vote for everything on the ballot due to alleged mistakes made by the former Director of Elections.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that the director, Ameika Banks, resigned earlier this week just hours before a scheduled termination hearing.

With less than a month before Election Day, the county now has a new director.

Deidra Collins, the Chair of the Henry County Board of Elections, assured that the ballots are printed, and the county is ready to hold a fair and just election.

“The system is not broken,” Collins said.

Banks is accused of making several administrative mistakes on ballots over the last few elections, including the upcoming election on Nov. 5.

As a result, the Locust Grove race for mayor and council will be on a separate ballot for the general election.

“They’re gonna have a separate line to go into to vote, but that’s gonna be not a problem at all. It’ll be a smooth operation,” Collins said.

Last month, the county manager sent a letter to Chief Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, the only person with the authority to fire the Director of Elections.

The letter detailed the ongoing alleged mistakes made by Banks and served as a notice and hearing for her termination.

Collins remains confident that despite recent challenges, their team will continue to operate efficiently and effectively.

“Although we have someone who is no longer with us, it doesn’t stop the entire team from operating efficiently and effectively,” she said.

The Secretary of State’s Office, aware of the accusations against the former director, stated their belief that the system worked.

Efforts to reach out to Banks were made, but she did not call back.

Fernandes also attempted to contact Amero but was told he was unavailable at the time.

In the letter, the county manager mentioned that his office had ignored warnings about Banks’ alleged mistakes, which might have prevented the Locust Grove ballot issue.